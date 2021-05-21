Attacca Quartet signs exclusively to Sony Classical

Sony Classical has announced the Attacca Quartet as its latest signing, with Real Life, an album of electronic music arrangements, scheduled for July. A second album will be released in the autumn featuring music by Philip Glass, Arvo Pärt and a clutch of Renaissance composers.

The New York-based string ensemble was nominated for a BBC Music Magazine Award in 2020 for its album Orange, a set of string quartet recordings by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Its musicians – violinists Domenic Salerni and Amy Schroeder, violist Nathan Schram and cellist Andrew Yee – have performed together on six previous albums.

Electric Pow Wow Drum, the first track of the new album, was released today and is available now on streaming platforms. The track was originally written by The Halluci Nation, but it is reimagined here in a string quartet arrangement. Many of the other tracks on the album will be arrangements of electronic music tracks by artists such as Flying Lotus, Squarepusher, Louise Cole and Anne Müller. The album has been created in collaboration with producer and Snarky Puppy bandleader Michael Leader.

Full track listing from Real Life:

