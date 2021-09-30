Barbershop quartet releases medley of 25 kids TV theme tunes

A UK barbershop quartet has released a medley of 25 kids TV theme tunes. The Ashatones, a group formed at the University of Leeds in 2013, pay homage to classic theme tunes from the 1960s including Top Cat, The Flintstones, Scooby Doo and Dastardly and Mutley, as well as 90s and contemporary tunes from the likes of Pokemon and Peppa Pig.

Advertisement

Arranged by Ashatones members Harry Style and Ashley Jacobs, the medley has been released as a music video, directed by Eleanor Pead. The video is now available to watch on YouTube or you can buy the track on Bandcamp, with all proceeds donated to Music for Youth, a charity aiming to provide young people with performance opportunities.

Full list of featured theme tunes:

The Simpsons

Teletubbies

Rugrats

Bear In The Big Blue House

Top Cat

Flintstones

Scooby Doo

Postman Pat

Hey! Arthur

Chucklevision

Muppet Show

Rosie And Jim

Fairly Odd Parents

Tweenies

Sesame Street

Pinky and the Brain

Smurfs

Peppa Pig

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Digimon

Taz

Dastardley and Mutley

Fireman Sam

Bob The Builder

Pokemon

The Ashatones shared a rendition of its arrangement of Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions: Football’s Coming Home earlier this year to celebrate the England v Italy final in the 2020 Euros.

The kids TV theme tune medley is also available to stream on Spotify.

Did we include any of these songs in our round-up of the best TV theme tunes in history? Check out our list now.

Advertisement

BBC Music Magazine‘s columnist Tom Service recently argued that we should take cartoon theme tunes more seriously.