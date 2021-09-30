Barbershop quartet releases medley of 25 kids TV theme tunes
The Ashatones have released a new arrangement of popular kids TV theme tunes ranging from 60s classics Top Cat and Scooby Doo to contemporary hits such as Pokemon
A UK barbershop quartet has released a medley of 25 kids TV theme tunes. The Ashatones, a group formed at the University of Leeds in 2013, pay homage to classic theme tunes from the 1960s including Top Cat, The Flintstones, Scooby Doo and Dastardly and Mutley, as well as 90s and contemporary tunes from the likes of Pokemon and Peppa Pig.
Arranged by Ashatones members Harry Style and Ashley Jacobs, the medley has been released as a music video, directed by Eleanor Pead. The video is now available to watch on YouTube or you can buy the track on Bandcamp, with all proceeds donated to Music for Youth, a charity aiming to provide young people with performance opportunities.
Full list of featured theme tunes:
The Simpsons
Teletubbies
Rugrats
Bear In The Big Blue House
Top Cat
Flintstones
Scooby Doo
Postman Pat
Hey! Arthur
Chucklevision
Muppet Show
Rosie And Jim
Fairly Odd Parents
Tweenies
Sesame Street
Pinky and the Brain
Smurfs
Peppa Pig
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Digimon
Taz
Dastardley and Mutley
Fireman Sam
Bob The Builder
Pokemon
The Ashatones shared a rendition of its arrangement of Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions: Football’s Coming Home earlier this year to celebrate the England v Italy final in the 2020 Euros.
The kids TV theme tune medley is also available to stream on Spotify.
BBC Music Magazine‘s columnist Tom Service recently argued that we should take cartoon theme tunes more seriously.