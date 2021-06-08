BBC announces new training scheme for presenting, production and recording

The BBC has launched Open Music, a new training scheme for creatives and musicians to help enhance the BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Proms’s offerings. Participants will be offered training, masterclasses, hands-on experience and mentoring across four key areas:

Making music

Presenting

Radio and event production

Sound recording and engineering

They will also be invited to help shape (and possibly perform in) a concert at the 2022 BBC Proms season.

The scheme is part of the BBC’s commitment to bring more diversity to its radio and music offerings.

Who can apply for BBC’s Open Music scheme?

Applicants don’t need any qualifications or experience of working with orchestral music, but must have an interest in the creative industries.

What does the BBC’s Open Music scheme provide?

Participants in the scheme will be trained in various aspects of the BBC’s production, with particular focus in their area of interest. They are also given a minimum of 12 paid days spread across 12 months. Travel expenses for those living outside London will also be covered.

A mentor from across the four areas who already works within the BBC will be assigned to every participant.