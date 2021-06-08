Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BBC announces new training scheme for presenting, production and recording

BBC announces new training scheme for presenting, production and recording

'Open Music', the BBC's new scheme, will give candidates the opportunity to work with the BBC Proms and BBC Concert Orchestra in building next year's festival

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason at the Royal Albert Hall

Published:

The BBC has launched Open Music, a new training scheme for creatives and musicians to help enhance the BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Proms’s offerings. Participants will be offered training, masterclasses, hands-on experience and mentoring across four key areas:

Advertisement
  • Making music
  • Presenting
  • Radio and event production
  • Sound recording and engineering

They will also be invited to help shape (and possibly perform in) a concert at the 2022 BBC Proms season.

The scheme is part of the BBC’s commitment to bring more diversity to its radio and music offerings.

Who can apply for BBC’s Open Music scheme?

Applicants don’t need any qualifications or experience of working with orchestral music, but must have an interest in the creative industries.

What does the BBC’s Open Music scheme provide?

Participants in the scheme will be trained in various aspects of the BBC’s production, with particular focus in their area of interest. They are also given a minimum of 12 paid days spread across 12 months. Travel expenses for those living outside London will also be covered.

Advertisement

A mentor from across the four areas who already works within the BBC will be assigned to every participant.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Jess Gillam performs at the DECCA Records 90th Anniversary event at White City House on February 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Who is Jess Gillam?

A guide to Vaughan Williams’s Serenade to Music and its best recordings

A guide to Vaughan Williams’s Serenade to Music and its best recordings

Why cartoon theme tunes should be taken seriously(Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Why cartoon theme tunes should be taken seriously

MFcBRIANTARR09-0278-d3179ca-d3179ca.jpg

Russian soprano takes Cardiff trophy