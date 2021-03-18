BBC Concert Orchestra relocating to a new location outside the M25

The BBC has announced further plans to expand its broadcast remit across the UK, with Radio 3 aiming to increase the broadcast hours produced in Salford to over 50% over the next five years. The BBC Concert Orchestra will be relocated to a new city, currently undecided. The BBC has stated that it will be ‘a location outside the M25 bringing live music to underserved areas of England. Discussions are ongoing with a possible location and there will be announcements in due course.’

The BBC Concert Orchestra turns 70 in 2022, so the move is likely to take place as part of its anniversary celebrations. It is one of six BBC orchestras and choirs, three of which are currently based outside of London: the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in Glasgow and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in Cardiff, with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Singers based in the capital.

BBC Radio 3 already focuses 30% of its spending outside of London, with programmes and concerts recorded in Cardiff, Glasgow, Belfast and Salford.

The BBC has confirmed that the Radio 3 presenters will continue to present from bases across the UK, with ‘new talent and skills developed in Salford.’

The BBC Proms will remain based in London with the Royal Albert Hall but there will be additional Proms activity outside of London from the 2022 season.