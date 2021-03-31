BBC Radio 3 to present week-long celebration of Stravinsky

To mark 50 years since Stravinsky‘s death, BBC Radio 3 is dedicating a week of programming across the station to the composer’s life, music and influence in the classical world and beyond.

Stravinsky 50 will begin on Saturday 3 April with an episode of J to Z, Radio 3’s flagship jazz programme, in which pianist Julian Joseph will explore the relationship between Stravinsky and jazz.

Saturday 10 April will be ‘Stravinsky Day’, with all programmes dedicated to celebrating the 20th-century composer. River of Music, a five-and-a-half-hour flow of 50 pieces by Stravinsky, will be at the centre of the programming. The works featured will be in non-chronological order, taking listeners through Stravinsky’s various composing styles and approaches. Also included will be performances by Stravinsky himself, interspersed with contributions from conductors including Sakari Oramo and Vasily Petrenko, and artists such as pianist Beatrice Rana and composer Freya Waley-Cohen.

Record Review on ‘Stravinsky Day’ will be a survey of recordings of Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, while Music Matters will explore the ongoing relevance of Stravinsky’s music for artists working today.

In the evening, a 1997 semi-staged performance of The Rake’s Progress will be broadcast in the Opera on 3 slot, starring Joan Rodgers, Barry Banks, Susan Bickley and Philip Ens.

Radio 3’s Composer of the Week programme will focus on Stravinsky’s life and works.

The full programme for Stravinsky 50 is listed below:

Saturday 3 April

J to Z: Stravinsky

5pm

All week

Composer of the Week: Stravinsky

Monday 5 April: In the Orbit of Rimsky-Korsakov

Tuesday 6 April: With Diaghilev in Paris

Wednesday 7 April: Back to Bach

Thursday 8 April: Exile in LA

Friday 9 April: Late Austerity

12pm

Saturday 10 April

Record Review: Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto

9am

Saturday 10 April

Music Matters: Stravinsky 50

11.45am

Saturday 10 April

Stravinsky 50: River of Music

1pm

Saturday 10 April

Opera on 3: Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress

6.30pm