Beethoven graphic novel produced to celebrate the great composer’s 250th anniversary

A new original graphic novel celebrating the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven has been published, featuring musicians including pianist Alice Sara Ott and composer Max Richter in its pages. The new graphic novel, The Final Symphony: A Beethoven Anthology, has been created by Z2 Comics in collaboration with Deutsche Grammophon.

The book is an anthology of comics inspired by the composer’s life and music, drawn by Creees Lee.

Pianist Alice Sara Lott is featured in a chapter in which she invites Beethoven to hear one of his works performed in a modern concert hall, while popular violinist Ezinma is featured in a chapter which explores Beethoven’s musical personality.

Top image by David Mack