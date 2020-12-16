Accessibility Links

Beethoven graphic novel produced to celebrate the great composer’s 250th anniversary

Z2 Comics and Deutsche Grammophon have created a brand new graphic novel featuring characters including Alice Sara Ott, Max Richter and Beethoven himself

The Final Symphony: A Beethoven Anthology book

A new original graphic novel celebrating the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven has been published, featuring musicians including pianist Alice Sara Ott and composer Max Richter in its pages. The new graphic novel, The Final Symphony: A Beethoven Anthology, has been created by Z2 Comics in collaboration with Deutsche Grammophon.

The book is an anthology of comics inspired by the composer’s life and music, drawn by Creees Lee.

Pianist Alice Sara Lott is featured in a chapter in which she invites Beethoven to hear one of his works performed in a modern concert hall, while popular violinist Ezinma is featured in a chapter which explores Beethoven’s musical personality.

The Final Symphony: A Beethoven Anthology is available to buy now from the following outlets:

Read our reviews of the latest Beethoven recordings here

Find out more about Beethoven and his works here

Top image by David Mack

