A Solidarity and Benefit concert for Ukraine will take place on 24 February in the 17th-century Lutherse Kerk in Amsterdam, commemorating one year since the start of the war.

Organised by the University of Amsterdam, the Davidsbündler Music Academy and the University of New Europe, the concert will feature several Ukrainian musicians. Among them are the singer Maryana Golovchenko, the percussionist Konstantyn Napolov and students from the Davidsbündler Music Academy, including 9-year-old Yulianna Beziazychna (pictured), one of the Academy's youngest talents. Other performers include the pianist Anna Nebaba, the violinist Rosanne Philippens and the Mischa Maisky trio (cellist Mischa, pianist Lily and violinist Sascha Maisky), who will play works by Ukrainian composers in a programme profiling Ukrainian musical traditions.

450 people can attend live and the event will also be livestreamed, with 75% of the proceeds from ticket revenue and donations transferred to the Medical and Humanitarian Aid programme of Ukraine's official fundraising initiative (UNITED24), to purchase food, medication and other essential needs. The remaining 25% will be used to grant scholarships to talented Ukrainian children who have had to flee their country with their mothers and are now continuing their music education at the Davidsbündler Music Academy in the Hague. Tickets cost €50 (€15 for students) and there is also an option to donate additional amounts on the ticket page. Admission is free, however, for Ukrainian refugees.

Tickets to the concert and the livestream are available here: www.eventbrite.com/e/tickets-solidarity-benefit-concert-for-ukraine-522528515857