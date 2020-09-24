BFI London Film Festival launch six-week celebration of film composer Ennio Morricone

As part of its 2020 season, the BFI London Film Festival has announced that it will be hosting a six-week season of 17 films, all scored by the late, great film composer Ennio Morricone.

The films will be screened at BFI Southbank from 19 October to 30 November, and will include The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), Cinema Paradiso (1988) and the more recent The Hateful Eight (2015), which won Morricone his first Oscar, despite previously receiving five nominations for Best Score.

Morricone died in June this year, and his film scores remain some of the best of all time. He is remembered particularly for his scores for ‘Spaghetti Westerns’, a term he personally disliked.

Booking for the Morricone season goes on sale to the general public on 6 October. Full listings are below.

A Fistful of Dollars (Sergio Leone, 1964)

SUN 25 OCT 11:45 NFT1 / WED 4 NOV 18:20 STUDIO / SAT 14 NOV 13:20 NFT1 / MON 16 NOV 14:20 NFT1 For a Few Dollars More (Segio Leone, 1965)

SUN 25 OCT 14:30 NFT1 / FRI 13 NOV 17:45 STUDIO / SAT 14 NOV 16:00 NFT1 / MON 23 NOV 14:15 NFT1 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Sergio Leone, 1966)

SUN 25 OCT 17:50 NFT1 / SAT 14 NOV 19:30 NFT2 / SAT 21 NOV 17:20 STUDIO / MON 30 NOV 13:45 NFT1 The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966)

MON 19 OCT 17:50 NFT1 / MON 9 NOV 14:40 NFT2 / WED 18 NOV 20:40 NFT2 Once Upon a Time in the West C’era una Volta Il West (Sergio Leone, 1968)

TUE 20 OCT 14:00 NFT1 / SUN 1 NOV 15:10 NFT1 / SAT 7 NOV 13:30 NFT1 / THU 26 NOV 14:00 NFT1 Two Mules for Sister Sara (Don Siegel, 1970)

Mexico. THU 22 OCT 20:45 NFT1 / THU 19 NOV 17:50 NFT1 / SUN 29 NOV 14:50 NFT1 Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1975)

WED 21 OCT 17:50 NFT2 / THU 5 NOV 14:40 NFT2 / SAT 28 NOV 20:30 NFT2 Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick, 1978)

SAT 24 OCT 12:30 NFT2 / TUE 3 NOV 18:10 NFT1 / SUN 15 NOV 18:20 STUDIO / TUE 24 NOV 14:20 NFT1

The Thing (John Carpenter, 1982)

SAT 24 OCT 20:45 NFT1 / FRI 6 NOV 20:50 NFT1 / TUE 17 NOV 18:00 NFT1 / FRI 27 NOV 20:45 NFT1 Once Upon a Time in America (Sergio Leone, 1984)

SUN 8 NOV 12:00 NFT1 / SUN 22 NOV 12:00 NFT1 / SAT 28 NOV 17:30 NFT1 The Mission (Roland Joffé, 1986)

FRI 23 OCT 14:30 NFT1 / FRI 20 NOV 20:35 NFT3 / SUN 22 NOV 18:10 NFT1 The Untouchables (Brian De Palma, 1988)

MON 26 OCT 17:50 NFT1 / WED 11 NOV 14:20 NFT2 / THU 26 NOV 20:30 NFT1 Cinema Paradiso (Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)

FRI 23 OCT 20:35 NFT2 / SAT 24 OCT 15:10 NFT1 / SUN 25 OCT 12:20 NFT2 / MON 26 OCT 14:35 NFT2 / MON 26 OCT 20:30 NFT2 / TUE 27 OCT 14:30 NFT1 / TUE 27 OCT 17:45 NFT2 / WED 28 OCT 17:50 NFT1 / THU 29 OCT 17:50 NFT2 Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down (Pedro Almodóvar, 1989)

MON 19 OCT 14:50 NFT3 / TUE 27 OCT 20:45 NFT1 / SUN 15 NOV 18:30 NFT1 / WED 18 NOV 18:00 NFT1 White Dog (Samuel Fuller, 1982)

WED 21 OCT 14:50 NFT3 / TUE 3 NOV 20:45 NFT1 / THU 12 NOV 18:15 NFT2 / SAT 21 NOV 20:40 NFT2 The Legend of 1900 (Giuseppe Tornatore, 1998)

THU 29 OCT 14:15 NFT1 / SUN 15 NOV 12:40 NFT1 / TUE 24 NOV 17:45 NFT2