  3. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and narrator Stephen Fry to join London Symphony Orchestra on audiobook of Sleeping Beauty
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and narrator Stephen Fry to join London Symphony Orchestra on audiobook of Sleeping Beauty

Music from Tchaikovsky's classic ballet Sleeping Beauty will be brought to life by the London Symphony Orchestra in this new Audible audiobook

A festive reimagining of Sleeping Beauty is being released as an Audible audiobook, with music performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will join narrator Stephen Fry to bring the story to life, alongside music from Tchaikovsky‘s Sleeping Beauty, which we recently named as one of the best Christmas ballets of all time.

The LSO recorded the music at its home at LSO St Luke’s in August this year.

Also featured within the cast of voice actors will be Adam Hugill (1917The Watch) and Rochenda Sandall (Line of DutySmall Axe).

The audiobook is available now on Audible, Amazon’s audiobook platform. It is available for Audible Plus members or free to download with Audible’s 30-day trial.

We named Tchaikovsky as one of the best ballet composers of all time.

You can find the audiobook of Sleeping Beauty on Audible here.

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

