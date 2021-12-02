Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and narrator Stephen Fry to join London Symphony Orchestra on audiobook of Sleeping Beauty

A festive reimagining of Sleeping Beauty is being released as an Audible audiobook, with music performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will join narrator Stephen Fry to bring the story to life, alongside music from Tchaikovsky‘s Sleeping Beauty, which we recently named as one of the best Christmas ballets of all time.

The LSO recorded the music at its home at LSO St Luke’s in August this year.

Also featured within the cast of voice actors will be Adam Hugill (1917, The Watch) and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty, Small Axe).

The audiobook is available now on Audible, Amazon’s audiobook platform. It is available for Audible Plus members or free to download with Audible’s 30-day trial.

We named Tchaikovsky as one of the best ballet composers of all time.

You can find the audiobook of Sleeping Beauty on Audible here.