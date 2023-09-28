Following a five-year closure for repair and refurbishment work, Bristol Beacon - the concert venue previously known as Colston Hall - has announced its reopening orchestral season.

Among the highlights are performances from the newly-announced orchestra in residence, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO), and associate artists the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO). These are joined by the likes of The Hallé, the Royal Philharmonic and Royal Northern Sinfonia.

In a season of firsts and lasts, there will be three world premieres, and three conductors performing in their opening or closing seasons with their respective orchestras. This will be the inaugural season for Sir Antonio Pappano as chief conductor designate of the LSO and Kirill Karabits’ final season as chief conductor of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

Currently music director at the Royal Opera House, Pappano will step into his new role with the LSO in September 2023 and the Ukrainian conductor Karabits (pictured) will complete his final season with BSO following 15 years in the role. Another farewell performance will take place as Sir Mark Elder completes his final season after 23 years as music director of The Hallé.

The season opens on Tuesday 19 December when the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra perform a new work: ‘Beacons’, written by Mark Anthony Turnage and dedicated to the venue.

Sunday 28 January brings the world premiere of ‘Odyssey’ by composer Jonathan Dove, which tells the story of one refugee fleeing their home to find safety in another country. The performance, which forms part of a day of creativity co-curated by members of the refugee community in Bristol, sees the BSO join forces with the voices of City of Bristol Choir, Bristol Youth Choir and community singers under the baton of conductor David Ogden.

A further highlight takes places on 4 March 2024, when the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle, give a concert featuring Roy Harris’ Third Symphony, three pieces by Gershwin and a world premiere from John Adams.

There will also be appearances from international orchestras, not least the Strasbourg Philharmonic who, in February, will perform a programme of French repertoire and Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring pianist Nikolai Lugansky. In April, the Dresden Philharmonic will return to Bristol Beacon playing music by Mussorgsky, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky.

Pre-concert talks will accompany many of the concerts, hosted by conductor, music educator, writer and presenter Jonathan James.

In the spirit of accessibility, Bristol Beacon has introduced new pricing, with an open concession ticket price available to anyone who cannot pay the standard ticket price. There are also £10 tickets for under 26s, while the cheapest standard ticket price has been lowered from £18 to £15.

Commenting on the venue's reopening, Louise Mitchell, chief executive of Bristol Beacon, said: ‘Revealing the first orchestral season for our newly transformed Beacon Hall is a very special moment for us at Bristol Beacon. We are looking forward to welcoming audiences to experience world-class music reverberate around the improved acoustics of our wonderful auditorium Beacon Hall, in 21st-century levels of comfort.’

For more information and the full season programme, visit bristolbeacon.org.