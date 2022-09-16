Budding composers given opportunity to have works performed alongside a premiere by Mark-Anthony Turnage

Budding composers will have the opportunity to have their music performed alongside a premiere by Mark-Anthony Turnage as part of Call for Music, an initiative from the John Armitage Memorial Trust (JAM).

Everyone over 18, who was born, or is living or studying in the UK, is invited to submit a work for choir, brass and organ by 24 October. Successful submissions will be performed alongside the Mark-Anthony Turnage premiere at St Bride’s Church, Fleet Street, London on Tuesday 21 March 2023 in JAM’s annual Music of Our Time concert, which will be professionally recorded to help composers promote their work. The performers include the Chapel Choir of Selwyn College, Cambridge, Onyx Brass and organist Simon Hogan, conducted by Michael Bawtree.

More info and how to submit are at www.jamconcert.org