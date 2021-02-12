Accessibility Links

Obituary: Chick Corea (1941-2021)

The jazz pianist, composer and bandleader Chick Corea's career spanned five decades, as he played alongside the likes of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Gary Burton

The jazz keyboardist, composer and bandleader Chick Corea has died, aged 79.

Over the course of Corea‘s career, he won 23 Grammy Awards and received over 60 nominations, the fourth highest number in Grammys history. He collaborated with Miles Davis throughout much of his career, after having been part of Davis’s band in the late 60s, appearing on several of his albums including Live at the Filmore East (1970), which BBC Music Magazine named one of the landmark jazz recordings of all time.

He went on to compose his own works, including a piano concerto, pieces for full symphony orchestra and chamber ensemble.

Corea was releasing music right up until his death, last year releasing a double album, Plays, which featured live solo performances from 2018.

According to a post on Corea’s Facebook page, he died from a rare form of cancer which had only recently been discovered.

Image credit: Getty Images

