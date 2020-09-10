City of London Sinfonia to return to Southwark Cathedral with two live concerts with audiences

Two socially distanced concerts will take place at London’s Southwark Cathedral on Friday 18 September, featuring musicians from the City of London Sinfonia. They will be the orchestra’s first indoor concerts since March.

The two concerts – held at 2pm and 7.15pm – will include Dmitry Sitkovetsky’s arrangement of Bach’s Goldberg Variations for string trio, played by musicians from the City of London Sinfonia.

The audience will be limited to 140 with social distancing.

The concert will also be recorded and broadcast later in the month on the orchestra’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Tickets for the live event are £5 and can be purchased here.