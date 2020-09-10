Accessibility Links

  3. City of London Sinfonia to return to Southwark Cathedral with two live concerts with audiences

City of London Sinfonia to return to Southwark Cathedral with two live concerts with audiences

The orchestra's first live concerts since March will feature performances of a string trio arrangement of Bach's Goldberg Variations, and both concerts will also be recorded and broadcast later in the month

City of London Sinfonia returns to Southwark Cathedral for the first time since lockdown

Two socially distanced concerts will take place at London’s Southwark Cathedral on Friday 18 September, featuring musicians from the City of London Sinfonia. They will be the orchestra’s first indoor concerts since March.

The two concerts – held at 2pm and 7.15pm – will include Dmitry Sitkovetsky’s arrangement of Bach’s Goldberg Variations for string trio, played by musicians from the City of London Sinfonia.

The audience will be limited to 140 with social distancing.

The concert will also be recorded and broadcast later in the month on the orchestra’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Tickets for the live event are £5 and can be purchased here.

