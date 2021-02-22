Darcey Bussell, Joanna Lumley and Janet Street-Porter to curate fantasy classical music concerts for BBC Radio 3

BBC Radio 3 has announced a new programme, ‘Celebrity Choice’, in which guests will choose recordings of live performances from the BBC’s Experience Classical digital archive. They will join Sean Rafferty to discuss their choices and reflect on their relationship with different styles of classical music.

Guests for the new programme include former ballerina and Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell; actor, playwright and artistic director of the Young Vic Theatre, Kwame Kwei-Armah; actor Joanna Lumley; comedian Rose Matafeo; and broadcaster and journalist Janet Street-Porter.

In the first episode on Monday 1 March, Darcey Bussell describes dancing to the slow movement of Mahler‘s First Symphony. The programme will be broadcast every night that week at 7.30pm on BBC Radio 3, ending on Friday with Janet Street-Porter, who reveals her love of Baroque and 21st-century music, choosing music by Handel, Sibelius, Kaija Saariaho and Anne Dudley.

