Dartington Music School and Festival has announced that plans for next year's summer school and festival are on hold.

The festival's artistic director Sara Mohr-Pietsch has also stepped down from her role, as has the rest of the summer school team.

A statement on Dartington's website reads:

'In 2023, Dartington Trust celebrated the 75th anniversary of Summer School with an incredible programme of 86 courses, 85 public events and 96 bursary places for emerging talent. We honoured our long history and unique place in the eco-system of classical music: combining professional talent development with an attractive offer for amateur musicians, as well as a world-renowned concert series in the heart of South Devon.

'Normally at this point in the year, Summer School would be taking Priority Bookings for 2024 and offering a preview of next year’s programme, but future plans and bookings for the Music Summer School & Festival are under review.

'Artistic Director Sara Mohr-Pietsch has decided to step down from her role after a successful four-year tenure, as have the rest of the Summer School team. Dartington Trust is grateful to them for their hard work over the years and wishes them every future success.'

Dartington advises that anyone wanting an update on plans for 2024 and 2025 should email summerschool@dartington.org.

First established at Bryanston School, Dorset in 1948, thanks largely to former BBC controller of music William Glock, the school moved to its current home, Dartington Hall near Exeter, in 1953. It welcomes a broad range of musicians, from conservatoire students and young professionals to enthusiastic amateurs.

Internationally renowned musicians teach and direct the courses and perform concerts in the evenings, with some courses working towards student performances at the end of the week. Musicians including Imogen Holst, Peter Maxwell Davies, Nadia Boulanger, Richard Rodney Bennett, Anne-Sophie von Otter and Alfred Brendel have all appeared at Dartington.

Artists and participants stay in accommodation on the Dartington Estate, with concerts taking place mainly in the old medieval banqueting hall known as the Great Hall.