  3. Deutsche Grammophon signs first female composer-artist duo

Deutsche Grammophon signs first female composer-artist duo

Pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani and cellist Dobrawa Czocher sign to DG, having worked together for many year after their studies in Gdańsk, Poland

Deutsche Grammophon has announced the signing of a record deal with its first female composer-artist duo: pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani and cellist Dobrawa Czocher.

The Polish duo has none each other for many years, having initially met at the Feliks Nowowiejski Music School in Gdańsk. Their first release as new DG signings will be an album of original works released later this year.

Rani and Czocher collaborated on a previous album for the label in 2015, in which they reimagined music by Polish composer Grzegorz Ciechowski. They have both previously worked on individual projects with the label: Rani featured on pianist Víkingur Ólafsson’s Reflections project with a reworking of Debussy’s La Damoiselle élue, and Dobrawa was involved with DG’s ‘Project XII’ group of composers and performers.

Both artists have worked across varied musical genres, from classical and jazz to electronic and contemporary music.

