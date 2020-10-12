Accessibility Links

  3. Donald Runnicles, Jennifer Pike, Sally Beamish and Nicholas Daniel recognised in 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Scottish conductor Donald Runnicles was knighted in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours, with OBEs going to composer Sally Beamish and oboist Nicholas Daniels and an MBE for violinist Jennifer Pike

Donald Runnicles

Scottish conductor Donald Runnicles has been knighted in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to music. Runnicles, general music director of the Deutsche Oper Berlin and former conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, was bestowed with the title of the Knights Bachelor.

Also among the list this year were oboist Nicholas Daniel, composer Sally Beamish and tenor John Mark Ainsley, all of whom were awarded OBEs for services to music.

A clutch of other musicians and conductors were recognised in the list, with MBEs going to violinist Jennifer Pike, conductor Stephen Layton, the Kingdom Choir’s conductor Karen Gibson, conductor of the City of Cardiff Symphony Orchestra Martin McHale and Paul Philbert, principal timpanist with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

