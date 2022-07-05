Dover Quartet to say goodbye to its violist

The members of the Dover Quartet have announced that their viola player, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, will be departing at the end of the summer season in August to pursue other musical interests and opportunities.

Pajaro-van de Stadt has been a member of the Dover Quartet since the group was founded in 2008. She has appeared as a soloist with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Jacksonville Symphony and the Sphinx Chamber Orchestra and has given recitals at venues throughout America and Europe, including Wigmore Hall. First Prize winner of the 2010 Lionel Tertis Viola Competition, she studied at the Curtis Institute of Music, where she and her musical colleagues co-founded the Dover Quartet, before going on to receive a master’s degree in string quartet performance from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.

'It is bittersweet that our time making music with our dear friend and colleague is coming to an end, but we are excited for the new ventures ahead of her,' says the Quartet in a Facebook post. 'Please join us in wishing Milena all the best! The odds of having had such a wonderful run were a Milen-a-one, but we did it.'

The group's new violist is yet to be announced.