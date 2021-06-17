Accessibility Links

  Edward Gardner extends contract with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner extends contract with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

Although the British conductor is set to join the London Philharmonic Orchestra next season, he will continue to serve as principal conductor with the Bergen Philharmonic until 2024

Close-up of English conductor Edward Gardner takes a bow at the final dress rehearsal prior to the season premiere of the Metroopolitan Opera/Sir Richard Eyre production of 'Werther' (by Jules Massenet) at Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera House, New York, New York, February 13, 2017. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Published:

Edward Gardner will stay on as principal conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra until 2024.

He initially joined the Norwegian orchestra in 2013 as principal guest conductor, before his appointment as principal conductor from 2015. His initial contract as principal conductor was for three years, but this has already been extended twice. The most recent extension in September 2019 was for his role with the orchestra to continue until 2023.

Together, the conductor and orchestra have recorded 13 albums and undertaken nine international tours.

‘I am thrilled to be continuing my relationship with the wonderful Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra,’ says Gardner. ‘This extra year will give us an opportunity to fulfil so many projects left unrealised. I am so happy to be able to extend and continue working with my incredible musicians.’

In 2019, Edward Gardner was appointed as the next principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, effective with the 2021/22 season. He takes over from the Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski, who has been in the role since 2007.

Read all our reviews of Bergen Philharmonic recordings.

Read all our reviews of Edward Gardner recordings.

Top image credit: Getty Images

