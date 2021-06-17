Edward Gardner extends contract with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner will stay on as principal conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra until 2024.

He initially joined the Norwegian orchestra in 2013 as principal guest conductor, before his appointment as principal conductor from 2015. His initial contract as principal conductor was for three years, but this has already been extended twice. The most recent extension in September 2019 was for his role with the orchestra to continue until 2023.

Together, the conductor and orchestra have recorded 13 albums and undertaken nine international tours.

‘I am thrilled to be continuing my relationship with the wonderful Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra,’ says Gardner. ‘This extra year will give us an opportunity to fulfil so many projects left unrealised. I am so happy to be able to extend and continue working with my incredible musicians.’

In 2019, Edward Gardner was appointed as the next principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, effective with the 2021/22 season. He takes over from the Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski, who has been in the role since 2007.

Top image credit: Getty Images