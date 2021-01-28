English National Opera announces rollout of breathing programme to help people recovering from COVID-19

The English National Opera begins the UK-wide rollout of ENO Breathe, a new prescribed programme of singing, breathing and wellbeing, designed to help those recovering from the symptoms of COVID-19.

Advertisement

The programme uses the techniques used for singers to improve quality of breath and help manage the anxiety that breathlessness often produces. Singing is shown to help retrain breathing, so ENO Breathe is using lullabies and singing exercises to help improve those with shortness of breath.

It is hoped that this new scheme will support those suffering from the effects of long COVID, for which there is an increasing demand across the NHS.

The ENO initially launched a trial in September 2020 in partnership with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which has proved to be successful. Of the 12 participants involved with the trial, 90% reported improvements in symptoms and emotional and physical wellbeing. Before entering the programme, the group’s average Generalised Anxiety Disorder Assessment score was 6.7, and by the end of the six-week programme that number had dropped to 3.2.

The scheme will now be rolled out to up to 1,000 patients and more than 25 post-COVID clinics across London and the North of England. The participating post-COVID clinics are listed below:

Cheshire & Merseyside

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (includes Cheshire East, Cheshire West, Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, South Sefton, Southport & Formby, Warrington and Wirral)

Newcastle

Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle

Manchester

Royal Oldham Hospital, Manchester

North Manchester General Hospital

London:

Advertisement