  Ensemble Molière announced as BBC's first New Generation Baroque Ensemble

Ensemble Molière announced as BBC’s first New Generation Baroque Ensemble

Three British musical institutions have come together to support a rising Baroque ensemble

Published:

BBC Radio 3, the National Centre for Early Music and the Royal College of Music have announced Ensemble Molière as their first New Generation Baroque Ensemble. The new scheme will support the careers of musicians working in Baroque music.

Ensemble Molière will join the scheme in October 2021 to begin the two-year programme. With a distinctive combination of instruments – flute, violin, bassoon, viola da gamba/cello and harpsichord – the ensemble will take on residences at the Royal College of Music and National Centre for Early Music, with performance opportunities on Radio 3. The station’s Early Music Show will regularly feature updates, performances and features about the ensemble.

A new musical group will take over from Ensemble Molière on the scheme in 2023.

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

