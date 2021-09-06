Ensemble Molière announced as BBC’s first New Generation Baroque Ensemble

BBC Radio 3, the National Centre for Early Music and the Royal College of Music have announced Ensemble Molière as their first New Generation Baroque Ensemble. The new scheme will support the careers of musicians working in Baroque music.

Advertisement

Ensemble Molière will join the scheme in October 2021 to begin the two-year programme. With a distinctive combination of instruments – flute, violin, bassoon, viola da gamba/cello and harpsichord – the ensemble will take on residences at the Royal College of Music and National Centre for Early Music, with performance opportunities on Radio 3. The station’s Early Music Show will regularly feature updates, performances and features about the ensemble.

A new musical group will take over from Ensemble Molière on the scheme in 2023.

Advertisement

Read our list of the best Baroque composers of all time.