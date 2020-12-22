Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Esa-Pekka Salonen awarded honorary knighthood for services to music and UK-Finland relations

Esa-Pekka Salonen awarded honorary knighthood for services to music and UK-Finland relations

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II awarded the Finnish conductor a KBE as he is partway through his final season at the helm of the Philharmonia Orchestra

esa-pekka_salonen

Esa-Pekka Salonen has been awarded an honorary knighthood from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for services to music and UK-Finland relations.

Advertisement

The Finnish composer is currently in his final year as principal conductor and artistic advisor of the Philharmonia, where he will remain as conductor emeritus from the 2021/22 season. At the beginning of this season, he also took on the role of music director with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

At the Philharmonia, he will be succeeded as principal conductor by Santtu-Matias Rouvali, who is a fellow Finn and, at just 35 years old, is the youngest principal conductor to have led the orchestra. The pair have been working alongside one another since 2017, when Rouvali joined the Philharmonia as principal guest conductor.

As well as leading the Philharmonia Orchestra, Salonen also holds the role of conductor laureate of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Advertisement

‘This is a true personal honour, but more than that, it is meaningful to have artists honoured at a national—at a historical—level,’ says Salonen. ‘It shows an appreciation of art-making as a necessary part of society. A recognition that culture is who we are, not just what we do.’

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Conductor Dalia Stasevska

Who is conductor Dalia Stasevska?

fog_200-295e831-a588585.jpg

15 of the best Romantic composers

The best classical music albums released in 2020

The best classical albums released in 2020

Mahler89777530_200x200_Getty-17f5b86-17f5b86.jpg

23 December: Mahler’s healthy lifestyle