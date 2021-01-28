Eva Coutaz, director of the Harmonia Mundi label has died, aged 77
Together with her husband Bernard Coutaz, the label's founder, Eva directed the production of classical music record label Harmonia Mundi for nearly 30 years
Eva Coutaz, who directed the production of the classical music label Harmonia Mundi for close to 30 years, has died at the age of 77 following a brief illness.
Having started her career with Harmonia Mundi in 1972 as a press officer, she went on to produce more than 800 recordings with artists including Philippe Herreweghe, René Jacobs, Jean-Guihen Queyras, Isabelle Faust and Paul Lewis. She retired from the classical music label in 2016 following a career spanning nearly 30 years. When her husband Bernard Coutaz, Harmonia Mundi’s founder, died in 2010, she became the chairman and CEO of the label until its acquisition by PIAS, a family of independent European record labels.
‘Her loyalty to the musicians was exceptional,’ says Harmonia Mundi in its statement. ‘She was a warm presence at every major stage of their artistic and personal journeys. She saw the label as a family united by artistic affinities and the desire to celebrate what she loved above all: music.’
Top image: Bernard and Eva Coutaz