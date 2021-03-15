Accessibility Links

  3. Georgia Mann to replace Ian Skelly on BBC Radio 3’s Essential Classics

Breakfast presenter Georgia Mann is to take over from Ian Skelly on Essential Classics, who will move to present Radio 3's Afternoon Concert

BBC Radio 3 has announced a change to its presenting line-up, with Georgia Mann taking over from Ian Skelly on the station’s mid-morning weekday programme Essential Classics. She will join Suzy Klein from 5 April, with Ian Skelly moving to the Afternoon Concert slot a week later.

Georgia Mann is currently a presenter on Radio 3’s Breakfast programme with Petroc Trelawny, and also presents a variety of concerts and programmes such as Words and Music. She is a former producer of Radio 4’s Front Row programme.

Ian Skelly has presented on Radio 3 for the past 20 years across various programmes on the station.

‘Georgia is a hugely experienced Radio 3 presenter and producer who will bring a range of cultural knowledge to the morning schedules,’ says Radio 3 controller Alan Davey, ‘while Ian will bring his proven skills to the important afternoon sequence.’

