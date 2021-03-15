Georgia Mann to replace Ian Skelly on BBC Radio 3’s Essential Classics

BBC Radio 3 has announced a change to its presenting line-up, with Georgia Mann taking over from Ian Skelly on the station’s mid-morning weekday programme Essential Classics. She will join Suzy Klein from 5 April, with Ian Skelly moving to the Afternoon Concert slot a week later.

Advertisement

Georgia Mann is currently a presenter on Radio 3’s Breakfast programme with Petroc Trelawny, and also presents a variety of concerts and programmes such as Words and Music. She is a former producer of Radio 4’s Front Row programme.

Ian Skelly has presented on Radio 3 for the past 20 years across various programmes on the station.

Advertisement

‘Georgia is a hugely experienced Radio 3 presenter and producer who will bring a range of cultural knowledge to the morning schedules,’ says Radio 3 controller Alan Davey, ‘while Ian will bring his proven skills to the important afternoon sequence.’