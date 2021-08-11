Irish National Opera to release first official recordings with Signum Records

Accessibility Links

The first release in the recording partnership will be the premiere recording of Gerald Barry's opera Alice's Adventures Underground

Alice's Adventures Under Ground by Gerald Barry; Royal Opera House; Covent Garden; London, UK; Alice - Claudia Boyle; Conductor - Thomas Adès; Music and Libretto - Gerald Barry; Director - Antony McDonald; Designer - Antony McDonald; Lighting designer - Fabiana Piccoli; Movement director - Lucy Burge; Photo: © ROH photographer CLIVE BARDA;

Published:

The Irish National Opera will release its first official recordings, thanks to a new partnership with Signum Records. The opera company’s debut release will be the world premiere recording of Gerald Barry’s Alice’s Adventures Underground in November, followed by Puccini’s La bohème in March next year.

The Irish National Opera staged the world premiere of Barry’s Alice’s Adventures Underground at the Royal Opera House last year to great acclaim. A film of the production will be released along with the recording, with a cast including Claudia Boyle, Clare Presland, Gavan Ring and Alan Ewing.

The production of La bohème will feature Celine Byrne in her operatic debut singing the role of Mimì.

We recently named La bohème as one of Puccini’s greatest operas.

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer.

