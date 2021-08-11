Irish National Opera to release first official recordings with Signum Records

The Irish National Opera will release its first official recordings, thanks to a new partnership with Signum Records. The opera company’s debut release will be the world premiere recording of Gerald Barry’s Alice’s Adventures Underground in November, followed by Puccini’s La bohème in March next year.

The Irish National Opera staged the world premiere of Barry’s Alice’s Adventures Underground at the Royal Opera House last year to great acclaim. A film of the production will be released along with the recording, with a cast including Claudia Boyle, Clare Presland, Gavan Ring and Alan Ewing.

The production of La bohème will feature Celine Byrne in her operatic debut singing the role of Mimì.

We recently named La bohème as one of Puccini’s greatest operas.