Iván Fischer receives Covid-19 vaccine while conducting on stage

The Hungarian conductor Iván Fischer has received a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine on stage in Budapest at an open-air concert, in an effort to encourage others to get vaccinated.

It was Fischer’s third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Budapest Festival Orchestra conductor removed his jacket during the performance to show a white shirt with a hole cut out of the sleeve. A doctor then administered the dose, which was met by applause from the audience.

Members of the orchestra also took rapid Covid-19 tests on stage during the performance.

‘Fischer wants to further raise awareness of the need for vaccination,’ says the Budapest Festival Orchestra’s managing director, Orsolya Erdodi. ‘Vaccination can give us the chance to live and work a normal life again, just as we did before.’