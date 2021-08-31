Accessibility Links

  Iván Fischer receives Covid-19 vaccine while conducting on stage

Iván Fischer receives Covid-19 vaccine while conducting on stage

To encourage others to get vaccinated, the Hungarian conductor received his booster shot on stage during a free open-air concert in Budapest

The Hungarian conductor Iván Fischer has received a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine on stage in Budapest at an open-air concert, in an effort to encourage others to get vaccinated.

It was Fischer’s third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Budapest Festival Orchestra conductor removed his jacket during the performance to show a white shirt with a hole cut out of the sleeve. A doctor then administered the dose, which was met by applause from the audience.

Members of the orchestra also took rapid Covid-19 tests on stage during the performance.

‘Fischer wants to further raise awareness of the need for vaccination,’ says the Budapest Festival Orchestra’s managing director, Orsolya Erdodi. ‘Vaccination can give us the chance to live and work a normal life again, just as we did before.’

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

