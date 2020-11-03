Ivors Academy reveals nominations for 2020 Ivors Composer Awards

The Ivors Academy has announced the nominations for this year’s Ivors Composer Awards across eleven categories. The Awards celebrate composers writing in the fields of classical, jazz and sound art, with one composer winning in each category.

Protest is a common theme among this year’s nominated works, with issues such as climate change, suffrage, homophobia, the Windrush Generation, Brexit and nuclear arms all addressed by composers.

Over half of the nominees in this year’s Ivors Composer Awards are first-time nominees. Others are familiar faces including Rebecca Saunders (above), Harrison Birtwistle, Sally Beamish and Judith Weir.

The winners of this year’s Ivors Composer Awards will be revealed in a live broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on 1 December at 7.30pm.

The full list of nominees:

CHAMBER ORCHESTRAL

Grin by Robin Haigh for chamber orchestra

Hover by Sally Beamish for two oboe, two horns and strings

Piano Concerto by Ryan Wigglesworth for piano and chamber orchestra

Prometheus Symphony by Stuart Macrae for soprano, bass-baritone and chamber orchestra

Une Saison en Enfer by Josephine Stephenson for tenor and string orchestra

CHORAL

Bogoróditse Dévo, Ráduysiâ by Cheryl Frances-Hoad for SATB choir

Earth Song by Rachel Portman for SATB choir

I Sing of Love by Bernard Hughes for SATB choir (with divisi)

Pietà by Richard Blackford for mezzo soprano, baritone, SATB chorus, optional children’s chorus and string orchestra

Pious Anthems and Voluntaries by Michael Finnissy for soloists, organ, flute, violin and choir

COMMUNITY AND PARTICIPATION

I Am Alban by Anne Dudley for mixed choir, soloists, narrator and orchestra, with libretto by Ian McMillan

More Up by Oliver Vibrans for chamber orchestra and electronics

The Big Picture by Judith Weir for two choirs (unison/SATB) and instrumental ensemble

Tuqus by Bushra El-Turk for multi ability symphony orchestra

What do you do with an idea? by Paul Rissman for orchestra, choir, narrator and dancer, with libretto by Kobi Yamada

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR LARGE ENSEMBLE

A Tall Tale by Tom Haines for jazz orchestra

Crepuscule by Charlie Bates for jazz orchestra

Present by Jonny Mansfield for jazz orchestra, choir and soloist, with libretto by Ella Hohnen-Ford

The Pink Shagpile Carpet Story aka The King of Spank by Sam Eastmond for jazz orchestra

What is Understanding? by Jelly Cleaver for ensemble and vocals

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR SMALL ENSEMBLE

Calvados by Alex Hitchcock for saxophones, double bass, drums and synthesizers

Elemental Utterances by Matt London for alto flute, tenor saxophone, violin, double bass, drums and voice

New Ears Suite by Calum Gourlay for tenor saxophone, tenor trombone, double bass and drums

The Vision They Had by Renell Shaw for seven-piece band

Weird Weather by Lockheart for saxophones, keyboards, bass violin and drums

LARGE CHAMBER

Gleann Ciùin by Claire M Singer for organ, violin, viola, four cello and two horns

Honey Siren by Oliver Leith for string ensemble

No. 50 (The Garden) by Richard Ayres for amplified ensemble, bass voice and soundtrack

Scar by Rebecca Saunders for 15 soloists and conductor

The Centre is Everywhere by Edmund Finnis for 12 string players

LARGE ORCHESTRAL

Clarinet Concerto by Mark Simpson for clarinet and orchestra

Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii by Joe Cutler for saxophone and orchestra

Horror Vacui by Johnny Greenwood for solo violin and 68 solo strings

Night Music by Jasper Dommett for orchestra

The Anvil by Emily Howard for soprano, bass baritone, chamber choir, youth choir, chorus and orchestra, with libretto by Michael Symmons Roberts

SMALL CHAMBER

Aroha by Robert Laidlow for string quartet

It’s Not You, It’s Me by Elena Langer for soprano, baritone and piano, with libretto by Glyn Maxwell

Kraken Cello Concertante by Amir Konjani for Kraken cello, trumpet, violin and Kraken piano

… Shadows That In Darkness Dwell… by Timothy Cooper for countertenor, recorder, theorbo, baroque cello and electronics

Six Movements by Daniel Fardon for string quartet

SOLO OR DUO

A Line Alongside Itself by Newton Armstrong for solo cello with four pre-recorded cellos and electronic sounds

Cloud Engine by Thomas Gibbs for solo tuba with live electronics

Diaries of the Early Worm by Gareth Moorcraft for solo alto recorder

Duet for Eight Strings by Harrison Birtwistle for viola and cello

Kindly, Softly by Georgia Denham for violin and piano

SOUND ART

Intact by Sophie Cooper vocal and trombone recordings edited and manipulated for the Huddersfield Immersive Sound System

On Common Ground by Caroline Devine abstract vocal fragments, synthesizers and electronic instruments, field recordings and voices

Requiem for the 21st Century by Khyam Allami oud, 16-piece string section and SATB chorus

The Sculptor Speaks by Olivia Louvel electroacoustic resounding of a 1961 recording of Barbara Hepworth’s voice

Twittering Machines by Kathy Hinde bespoke vinyl, objects, live electronics, field recordings and video projections

STAGE WORKS

