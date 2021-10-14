Jacqueline Wilson to bring her characters to life in concert with BBC Symphony Orchestra

Jacqueline Wilson is set to join the BBC Symphony Orchestra and conductor Mei-Ann Chen at the Barbican for a special family concert, which will see her much-loved characters brought to life.

For fans of Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather, the multimedia concert will combine readings from Wilson’s iconic children’s books with musical pairings. The theme from CBBC’s 2002 series The Story of Tracy Beaker will be performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, alongside works by Rautavaara, Lumbye, Fucik, Stravinsky, Mason Bates and Anna Clyne.

Actors who have appeared in Wilson’s TV adaptations will star as special guests throughout the concert, doing readings from her books. These will include Dani Harmer (Tracy Beaker), Emma Maggie Davies (Jess Beaker), Isabel Clifton (Hetty Feather) and Chloe Lea (Katy Carr).

For those unable to get to the Barbican on 23 October to attend the concert in person, CBBC will be broadcasting it for audiences at home on BBC iPlayer in December, presented by Blue Peter‘s Mwaksy.

Jacqueline Wilson’s Wonderful World will take place at 4.30pm on Saturday 23 October 2021. Tickets on sale now.