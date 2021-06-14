Jaime Martín announced as Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s new chief conductor

Jaime Martín has been announced as the next chief conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, taking over from Andrew Davis, who stepped down from the role in 2019. Martín appeared with the Australian orchestra twice in 2019, but will begin his tenure as chief conductor in 2022.

Spanish conductor Jaime Martín is also the current music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, where his initial tenure was recently extended for an additional five years. He is also chief conductor of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra in Ireland, principal conductor of the Gävle Symphony Orchestra and was recently announced as the new principal guest conductor of the Orquesta y Coro Nacionales des España (Spanish National Orchestra). This position will also come into effect in the 2022/23 season.

Andrew Davis has stayed on with the orchestra in the role of conductor laureate.

Although his tenure begins officially at the start of the 2022/23 season, Jaime Martín will return to Victoria in August 2021 to perform in three public concerts. These will take place on 14, 20 and 21 August.

Who is Jaime Martín?

Spanish conductor Jaime Martín started his musical life as a flautist, before turning to conducting full time in 2013. He has appeared with many top orchestras and was previously chief conductor of the Orquesta de Cadaqués, of which he was also a founding member.

His career as a flautist was equally successful, with Martín holding principal positions with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, English National Opera, Academy of St Martin in the Fields and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Martín is also a fellow of the Royal College of Music in London where he was previously a flute professor.