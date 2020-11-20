Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jennifer Pike to appear as soloist in centenary performance of The Lark Ascending at Shirehampton Public Hall, where it was premiered

Jennifer Pike to appear as soloist in centenary performance of The Lark Ascending at Shirehampton Public Hall, where it was premiered

Jennifer Pike will join the Bristol Ensemble and Exultate Singers in a concert streamed live online to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Vaughan Williams's much-loved masterpiece

Shirehampton Hall

To celebrate the centenary of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Asending, Bristol Beacon – the venue previously named Colston Hall, before it changed its name earlier this year – will host an online livestreamed performance of the work from Bristol’s Shirehampton Public Hall, where it was first performed exactly 100 years ago to the day.

Advertisement

Violinist Jennifer Pike will join the Bristol Ensemble and the Exultate Singers for this anniversary concert, in which The Lark Ascending will be performed alongside Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on Christmas Carols, Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Parry’s Jerusalem. 

Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending was composed in 1914 at the outbreak of the First World War, with a final draft adapted with soloist Marie Hall while staying at Kings Weston House in Bristol. Vaughan Williams dedicated the piece to Hall, who gave the premiere performance at the nearby Shirehampton Public Hall on 15 December 1920.

Advertisement

The concert will be streamed online on Bristol Beacon’s website at 7.30pm on Tuesday 15 December. The livestream will be free to join, but donations to support the cost of the event are welcome.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

Film composer John Williams wins 2020 RPS Gold Medal

John Williams announced as 2020 RPS Gold Medal recipient

When was the first performance of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending

When was the first performance, recording, broadcast and Proms performance of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending?

Jennifer Pike Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Martin Roscoe (piano) Chandos CHAN20156 (2020)

Four of the best recordings of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending

Empty concert hall

The BBC Music Magazine Concert Livestream Calendar