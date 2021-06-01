Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jess Gillam to present live on-stage broadcast of Radio 3’s This Classical Life

Jess Gillam to present live on-stage broadcast of Radio 3’s This Classical Life

The young saxophonist brings her Radio 3 programme 'This Classical Life' to the Royal Festival Hall with the BBC Concert Orchestra for the first time

this-classical-life-jess-gillam-live-royal-festival-hall-southbank-centre

Published:

Saxophonist Jess Gillam became Radio 3’s youngest ever presenter in 2019 with her weekly show This Classical Life. In a first for the station, she will be bringing her programme to a live audience, joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra. The live broadcast will be hosted at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature guest performances from drummer and TV and film composer Ollie Howell, soprano Soraya Mafi, former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks and cellist and vocalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

Advertisement

The guest performers will also chat to Gillam about the music they love, alongside performances from the BBC Concert Orchestra under the baton of the London Contemporary Orchestra’s Hugh Brunt.

Advertisement

This Classical Life: Live will take place at the Royal Festival Hall on 7 July and will be broadcast the following week on 14 July at 7.30pm on BBC Radio 3.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Saxophonist Jess Gillam

Cheltenham Music Festival to present 21 world premiere performances

The classical music concerts and festivals going ahead this summer in the UK

The best classical music festivals and summer operas taking place in the UK this year

2016 BBC Young Musician finalists with 2004 winner Nicola Benedetti

Winners of BBC Young Musician: all the winners and runners-up from the history of the competition

Best jazz guitarists ever

4 of the best jazz guitarists ever