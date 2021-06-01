Jess Gillam to present live on-stage broadcast of Radio 3’s This Classical Life

Saxophonist Jess Gillam became Radio 3’s youngest ever presenter in 2019 with her weekly show This Classical Life. In a first for the station, she will be bringing her programme to a live audience, joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra. The live broadcast will be hosted at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature guest performances from drummer and TV and film composer Ollie Howell, soprano Soraya Mafi, former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks and cellist and vocalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

Advertisement

The guest performers will also chat to Gillam about the music they love, alongside performances from the BBC Concert Orchestra under the baton of the London Contemporary Orchestra’s Hugh Brunt.

Advertisement

This Classical Life: Live will take place at the Royal Festival Hall on 7 July and will be broadcast the following week on 14 July at 7.30pm on BBC Radio 3.