In this video Lang Lang plays 'Feed the Birds' from Mary Poppins in front of Disney Castle – making him the first classical pianist ever to perform there. The track is part of his upcoming new album 'The Disney Book', celebrating 100 years of Disney, and consisting of brand new arrangements of well-known melodies, from Pinocchio to Encanto, reimagined for piano. The album is out on the Deutsche Grammophon label on 16 September, but you can pre-order on Amazon.

We named Mary Poppins as one of the best film musicals of all time