Lang Lang plays 'Feed the Birds' from Mary Poppins

A taster of Lang Lang's new album, celebrating 100 years of Disney

In this video Lang Lang plays 'Feed the Birds' from Mary Poppins in front of Disney Castle – making him the first classical pianist ever to perform there. The track is part of his upcoming new album 'The Disney Book', celebrating 100 years of Disney, and consisting of brand new arrangements of well-known melodies, from Pinocchio to Encanto, reimagined for piano. The album is out on the Deutsche Grammophon label on 16 September, but you can pre-order on Amazon.

We named Mary Poppins as one of the best film musicals of all time

Hannah Nepilova is a regular contributor to BBC Music Magazine. She has also written for The Financial Times, The Times, The Strad, Gramophone, Opera Now, Opera, the BBC Proms and the Philharmonia, and runs The Cusp, an online magazine exploring the boundaries between art forms. Born to Czech parents, she has a strong interest in Czech music and culture.

