Cellist Laura van der Heijden signs to Chandos Records

Cellist Laura van der Heijden has signed an exclusive recording contract with Chandos Records, with her first release on the label due to arrive in February 2022.

The former BBC Young Musician winner was previously signed to Champs Hill Records, with whom she released her BBC Music Magazine Award-winning album 1948. The recording featured performances of Russian music for cello and piano with pianist Petr Limonov, and won Van der Heijden the 2019 BBC Music Magazine Newcomer Award.

Her first album on Chandos Records will be an exploration of folk music by Kodály, Dvořák and Janáček, recorded in collaboration with pianist Jâms Coleman. Pohádka: Tales from Prague to Budapest is due to be released alongside more albums from the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective, of whom Van der Heijden is a member. The ensemble’s album American Quintets was released on the label earlier this year.

Image credit: Olivia Da Costa