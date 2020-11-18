Live Advent service from the Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge scheduled for broadcast on BBC Radio 3

When is this year’s Advent service on BBC Radio 3?

BBC Radio 3’s annual live Advent broadcast will be held this year on Sunday 29 November at 3pm. As has been the case since the tradition began in 1981, the service will be broadcast live from the Chapel of St John’s College, Cambridge. Director of Music Andrew Nethsingha will lead the Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge in its 40th Advent service broadcast by the BBC.

Which pieces are featured in this year’s Advent broadcast?

This year’s service will feature Cecilia McDowall‘s A Prayer for John the Baptist, which was commissioned for the choir’s 2018 service, as well as a number of other works previously commissioned for Advent services.

The choir will be releasing Advent Live – Volume 2 on Signum Records on Friday 27 November, featuring a number of the works featured in this year’s service, as well as the choir’s own commissions from Gabriel Jackson, Judith Bingham and John McCabe.