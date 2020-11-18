Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Live Advent service from the Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge scheduled for broadcast on BBC Radio 3

Live Advent service from the Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge scheduled for broadcast on BBC Radio 3

The annual Advent service from the Chapel of St John's College, Cambridge will be broadcast live this year on Sunday 29 November

Chapel of St John's College, Cambridge

When is this year’s Advent service on BBC Radio 3?

BBC Radio 3’s annual live Advent broadcast will be held this year on Sunday 29 November at 3pm. As has been the case since the tradition began in 1981, the service will be broadcast live from the Chapel of St John’s College, Cambridge. Director of Music Andrew Nethsingha will lead the Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge in its 40th Advent service broadcast by the BBC.

Advertisement

Which pieces are featured in this year’s Advent broadcast?

This year’s service will feature Cecilia McDowall‘s A Prayer for John the Baptist, which was commissioned for the choir’s 2018 service, as well as a number of other works previously commissioned for Advent services.

Advertisement

The choir will be releasing Advent Live – Volume 2 on Signum Records on Friday 27 November, featuring a number of the works featured in this year’s service, as well as the choir’s own commissions from Gabriel Jackson, Judith Bingham and John McCabe.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

Best Baroque composers

Top 10 Baroque composers

XMAS20_cover_twitter150

Christmas 2020

Durham Cathedral

Carol services and Christmas concerts available to watch online this Christmas

The American Flag

Nine of the best… works for Independence Day