The London Philharmonic Orchestra has introduced a brand new classical offer for audiences aged 30 and under.

Advertisement

LPO Under 30s offers younger audiences the chance to experience live orchestral music at lower prices than usual. Those interested just need to sign up an email address, and discounts for the orchestra's London concerts will be emailed to them on the first Monday of every month.

Offers will vary each month, but ticket prices will never exceed more than £20 per ticket, and there's no booking fee. Audiences also get drinks offers at selected concerts, and behind the scenes peeks.

You can sign up, create an account on the LPO website and update your interests to begin receiving Under 30s emails. Photo ID may be requested on concert nights and tickets are subject to availability.

Advertisement

LPO have introduced a page on their website to help those relatively new to classical music to decide which concerts would suit them best. You can find out more at lpo.org.uk/tickets-and-discounts/under-30s