London Philharmonic Orchestra introduces cheaper tickets for younger audiences
The LPO Under 30s scheme invites younger audiences to experience live orchestral music for less, with ticket prices never exceeding £20
The London Philharmonic Orchestra has introduced a brand new classical offer for audiences aged 30 and under.
LPO Under 30s offers younger audiences the chance to experience live orchestral music at lower prices than usual. Those interested just need to sign up an email address, and discounts for the orchestra's London concerts will be emailed to them on the first Monday of every month.
Offers will vary each month, but ticket prices will never exceed more than £20 per ticket, and there's no booking fee. Audiences also get drinks offers at selected concerts, and behind the scenes peeks.
You can sign up, create an account on the LPO website and update your interests to begin receiving Under 30s emails. Photo ID may be requested on concert nights and tickets are subject to availability.
LPO have introduced a page on their website to help those relatively new to classical music to decide which concerts would suit them best. You can find out more at lpo.org.uk/tickets-and-discounts/under-30s
Authors
Steve has been an avid listener of classical music since childhood, and now contributes a variety of features to BBC Music’s magazine and website. He started writing about music as Arts Editor of an Oxford University student newspaper and has continued ever since, serving as Arts Editor on various magazines.