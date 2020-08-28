London’s Kings Place reopens for audiences to attend concerts

Kings Place has announced that it is reopening for socially distanced indoor live performances.

These performances will be paired with a series of outdoor events, including a performance from the Aurora Orchestra of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, entirely from memory, under the West Handyside Canopy in Kings Cross.

Indoor performances will include appearances from South African cellist Abel Selaocoe, The Sixteen and I Fagiolini on the venue’s first ‘Taster Weekend’ on 18-20 September.

Shortly after, on the weekend of 2-4 October, a second ‘Taster Weekend’ will feature Voces8, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and folk duo The Rheingans Sisters.

The Aurora Orchestra will resume its five-year series of Mozart’s piano concertos, while the Brodsky Quartet will continue its journey through Beethoven’s string quartets.

Audiences in the coming months can also expect newly commissioned works from composers including Electra Perivolaris, Sasha Scott and Sylvia Lim.

Almost all the performances will be available to stream online.

Audiences will be required to wear masks when inside the venue and temperatures will be taken on arrival.