Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. London’s Kings Place reopens for audiences to attend concerts

London’s Kings Place reopens for audiences to attend concerts

The Kings Cross venue is launching its new season with outdoor events, indoor performances with social distancing and livestreamed concerts online

Hall One 2_credit Nick White

Kings Place has announced that it is reopening for socially distanced indoor live performances.

Advertisement

These performances will be paired with a series of outdoor events, including a performance from the Aurora Orchestra of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, entirely from memory, under the West Handyside Canopy in Kings Cross.

Indoor performances will include appearances from South African cellist Abel Selaocoe, The Sixteen and I Fagiolini on the venue’s first ‘Taster Weekend’ on 18-20 September.

Shortly after, on the weekend of 2-4 October, a second ‘Taster Weekend’ will feature Voces8, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and folk duo The Rheingans Sisters.

The Aurora Orchestra will resume its five-year series of Mozart’s piano concertos, while the Brodsky Quartet will continue its journey through Beethoven’s string quartets.

Audiences in the coming months can also expect newly commissioned works from composers including Electra Perivolaris, Sasha Scott and Sylvia Lim.

Almost all the performances will be available to stream online.

Advertisement

Audiences will be required to wear masks when inside the venue and temperatures will be taken on arrival.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

You may also like

Wigmore Hall post-lockdown concerts with social distancing

Live audiences to return to London’s Wigmore Hall

Cadogan Hall, London

Cadogan Hall becomes one of the first UK music venues to reopen following lockdown

Aldeburgh

Snape Maltings Concert Hall to reopen with live audiences from 21 August

Aurora Orchestra conductor Nicholas Collon

Aurora Orchestra to give open-air concert in Kings Cross for the first time since lockdown