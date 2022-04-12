Male soprano Bruno de Sá signs to Warner Classics-Erato

Brazilian male soprano Bruno de Sá has signed an exclusive recording contract with Warner Classics-Erato. His first album, Roma travestita, recorded with Il Pomo d’Oro and conductor Francesco Corti, will be released on 16 September 2022.

Comprising arias by Vivaldi, Alessandro Scarlatti, Galuppi and Piccini, the album explores repertoire from after 1588, when Pope Sixtus V banned women from singing on public stages in the Papal States, and male singers were called upon to portray female characters.

De Sá began singing at an early age and has appeared on stages in Brazil and Europe in works by composers including Bach, Mozart, Handel, Rossini, Wagner, Puccini, Britten, Bernstein, Adams, Balducci and Scott Joplin. He is also a laureate of the Maria Callas Competition (São Paulo), the Manhattan International Music Competition and the Concorso Spiros Argiris (Sarzana, Italy).

Alain Lanceron, president Warner Classics and Erato, said: ‘As a male soprano, Bruno de Sá makes an immediate impact. He sustains that impact with tone that is luminous and seamless throughout his voice – from the highest to the lowest notes – and with artistry of consistent elegance and insight. Over the years Erato has collaborated with a succession of distinguished countertenors, from Gérard Lesne to David Daniels, Philippe Jaroussky, Max Emanuel Cenčić and Jakub Józef Orliński. Now, with an outstanding male soprano in the form of Bruno de Sá, we can embark on further musical adventures.’