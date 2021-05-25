Accessibility Links

Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo signs to Deutsche Grammophon

The 26-year-old Italian-American's first recording on Deutsche Grammophon will feature works by four female composers spanning nine centuries

Published:

Deutsche Grammophon has signed an exclusive record deal with 26-year-old Italian-Canadian mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo. A recitalist as well as an opera singer, D’Angelo’s debut album enargeia features the works of four female composers: medieval polymath Hildegard von Bingen, American composers Missy Mazzoli and Sarah Kirkland Snider, and the multi award-winning Icelandic film composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. She is a major advocate for new music, having previously given the world premiere of a song cycle by Ana Sokolović and perfomed new works by Unsuk Chin and Matthew Aucoin, among others.

She made her Royal Opera House debut last week as Sesto in Mozart’s La clemenza di Tito in a new production conducted by Mark Wigglesworth.

After studying for a degree in music at the University of Toronto, D’Angelo joined the Candian Opera Company’s Ensemble Studio, before going on to become a member of the Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artists Development Programme in 2017, making her Met debut in 2018.

After completing the run of La clemenza di Tito at the Royal Opera House, D’Angelo will make her role debut as Idamante in Idomeneo at the Munich Opera Festival this summer.

D’Angelo’s debut album is set to be released on 8 October 2021.

