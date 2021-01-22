Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla to move into principal guest conductor role at City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla to move into principal guest conductor role at City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla will move from the role of music director to principal guest conductor of the City of Birmingham Orchestra in summer 2022

CBSO / Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla / 23 September 2017

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra has announced that its music director Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla will remain in her position until summer 2022, when she will move to the role of principal guest conductor.

Advertisement

Her initial appointment in 2016 for three years was extended in 2018 for a further two years, meaning she was due to stay with the orchestra until summer 2021.

‘I have decided to give up my position of Music Director of the CBSO at the end of the 2021/22 season,’ says Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla. ‘This is a deeply personal decision, reflecting my desire to step away from the organisational and administrative responsibilities of being a Music Director at this particular moment in my life and focusing more on my purely musical activities.’

Advertisement

Gražinytė-Tyla joined the orchestra in 2016 as the first female conductor in the role, following in the footsteps of Andris Nelsons, Sakari Oramo and Simon Rattle, all of whom have gone on to conduct the world’s top orchestras.

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla conducts the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO)

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra returns to Symphony Hall with live concerts and audiences

Jane-Glover-MOB-e1542647948785

Conductor Jane Glover awarded damehood in 2021 New Year’s Honours

which are the best orchestras in the world

The world’s top ten orchestras

Maxim Vengerov conducts the UBS Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra in Mozart's

Violinists who turned their hand to conducting