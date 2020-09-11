Music films announced as part of the programme for this year’s BFI London Film Festival

A handful of films about music are set to be featured as part of this year’s BFI London Film Festival, including The Disciple, a film that tells the story of one man’s lifelong commitment to Indian classical music. The film is set in modern-day Mumbai and was the first Indian film in nearly 20 years to compete at the Venice International Film Festival, which is taking place this month.

The BFI London Film Festival will take place from 7-18 October, with 50 virtual premieres available via online streams and several previews taking place in cinemas across the UK. Each film will be be accompanied by an introduction or Q&A session with the actors and filmmakers.

Other music-focused films programmed for this year’s festival include Mogul Mowgli, a new film by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, which tells the story of a British Pakistani rapper about to embark on his first world tour. This will be available to watch online, at the BFI Southbank, and at cinemas in Nottingham, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Belfast and Bristol, among other cities.

Sound for the Future is also on the festival’s line-up, which focuses on The Hippies, an English punk band from the early 80s.

For more information on this year’s BFI London Film Festival, click here.