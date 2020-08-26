New arrangements by Errollyn Wallen and Anne Dudley to be performed at this year’s Last Night of the Proms

After much debate around this year’s Last Night of the Proms, the BBC has announced that ‘Rule, Britannia!’ and the British national anthem will be performed as usual. These pieces will be accompanied by new arrangements of Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ by Errollyn Wallen and Anne Dudley respectively. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel is also on this year’s programme.

Advertisement

Wallen announced on Twitter that she is dedicating her arrangement of Jerusalem to the Windrush generation.

I am thrilled to announce that I will be making a new arrangement of Jerusalem. In it I remember the Commonwealth nations and am dedicating the work to the Windrush generation. #windrush #BBCProms #lastnightoftheproms — Errollyn Wallen (@ErrollynWallen) August 24, 2020

I’m excited to be adapting Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance for a socially distanced orchestra for the Last Night. Elgar didn’t write the words to Land of Hope and Glory, didn’t like them much and it’s a great tune in its own right. #bbcproms — Anne Dudley (@annedudleymusic) August 25, 2020

The world premiere of a new work by Swedish composer Andrea Tarrodi, Solus, will accompany the more familiar works.

These works will be performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, as is the usual Last Night tradition, joined by their principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska. South African soprano Golda Schultz makes her Last Night debut as this year’s soloist, while violinist Lisa Batiashvili joins the orchestra in Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending.

See the full programme below:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro – overture; ‘Deh vieni, non tardar’

Richard Strauss Morgen!

Andrea Tarrodi Solus (BBC commission: world premiere)

Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music – Night Waltz; ‘The Glamorous Life’

Jean Sibelius Impromptu for strings

Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

Trad. Romanian, arr. Stephan Koncz The Skylark

Trad., arr. Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea-Songs

i.. The Saucy Arethusa

ii. Tom Bowling

iii. Jack’s the Lad

iv. Sequence of sea songs from around the UK

v. See, the conqu’ring hero comes

vi. Rule, Britannia!

Edward Elgar, arr. Anne Dudley Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)

Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II Carousel – ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Hubert Parry, arr. Errollyn Wallen Jerusalem

arr. Benjamin Britten The National Anthem

Advertisement

This year’s Last Night of the Proms will take place in the Royal Albert Hall without an audience, broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC One.