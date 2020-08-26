Accessibility Links

New arrangements by Errollyn Wallen and Anne Dudley to be performed at this year’s Last Night of the Proms

The two new arrangements will be joined by a new orchestral work by Swedish composer Andrea Tarrodi, as well as the more familiar Last Night of the Proms tunes

After much debate around this year’s Last Night of the Proms, the BBC has announced that ‘Rule, Britannia!’ and the British national anthem will be performed as usual. These pieces will be accompanied by new arrangements of Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ by Errollyn Wallen and Anne Dudley respectively. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel is also on this year’s programme.

Wallen announced on Twitter that she is dedicating her arrangement of Jerusalem to the Windrush generation.

The world premiere of a new work by Swedish composer Andrea Tarrodi, Solus, will accompany the more familiar works.

These works will be performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, as is the usual Last Night tradition, joined by their principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska. South African soprano Golda Schultz makes her Last Night debut as this year’s soloist, while violinist Lisa Batiashvili joins the orchestra in Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending.

See the full programme below:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro –  overture; ‘Deh vieni, non tardar’
Richard Strauss Morgen!
Andrea Tarrodi Solus (BBC commission: world premiere)
Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music – Night Waltz; ‘The Glamorous Life’
Jean Sibelius Impromptu for strings
Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending
Trad. Romanian, arr. Stephan Koncz The Skylark
Trad., arr. Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea-Songs
i.. The Saucy Arethusa
ii. Tom Bowling
iii. Jack’s the Lad
iv. Sequence of sea songs from around the UK
v. See, the conqu’ring hero comes
vi. Rule, Britannia!
Edward Elgar, arr. Anne Dudley Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)
Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II Carousel – ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’
Hubert Parry, arr. Errollyn Wallen Jerusalem
arr. Benjamin Britten The National Anthem

This year’s Last Night of the Proms will take place in the Royal Albert Hall without an audience, broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC One.

