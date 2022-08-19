New Conductor-in-Residence scheme champions conductors from under-represented groups

A new Conductor-in-Residence scheme, launched by Guildhall Young Artists and Black Lives in Music, seeks to champion young conductors from under-represented groups.

The scheme will provide an opportunity for a young conductor to be resident with the London Schools Symphony Orchestra (LSSO) for a year, working with LSSO students during the orchestra’s week-long Christmas, Easter and Summer holiday courses. The conductor will also be offered one-to-one mentor support from professional conductors.

The Conductor in Residence will be involved in all aspects of the orchestra, including attending audition panels and taking sectional rehearsals, as well as having the opportunity for a professional credit conducting the orchestra in concert. Applications are invited from individuals who have recently completed studies in conducting at undergraduate or postgraduate level, who are currently studying conducting at undergraduate or postgraduate level, or are studying conducting as part of their degree.

The successful applicant will receive an assistant conductor’s fee of £6,000, payable in three instalments. Candidates wanting to apply to the scheme should do so before the deadline on 15 September 2022.

Interviews will be held on 20 September and those invited to interview will be invited to attend the LSSO concert that evening at Barbican Hall.

Roger Wilson, Director of Operations at Black Lives in Music says: 'This is an excellent opportunity to nurture the diverse conducting talent that we should all wish to see on the podium. Black Lives in Music are confident this ground-breaking programme will help to shine a light on an often-overlooked career pathway in classical music. We’re pleased to be working alongside Guildhall Young Artists and the LSSO. It’s a tangible, empowering and impactful effort to level the playing field of opportunity for aspiring young conductors from all backgrounds and not just the privileged few.'

Photo: Otis Enokido-Lineham conducting the LSSO at the LSSO & CYM Anniversary Concert (2022). Photo by Kevin Leighton.