New programme guides first-time listeners towards contemporary classical music

The London Sinfonietta has launched a new hybrid programme to introduce first-time listeners to contemporary classical music. Hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Cerys Matthews (pictured) and music journalist Paul Morley, Couch to Concert uses podcasts, playlists and musical route maps to guide first-time listeners towards their first contemporary classical concert, to which they will receive a free ticket.

Episode 1 of the podcast, ‘First Steps’ and its corresponding playlist are both out now on Spotify, and its second part, ‘Picking Up The Pace’ will be out this Thursday 12 May. The programme will culminate in a concert at Kings Place at 8pm on 18 May 2022, featuring music by Edgard Varèse, Pierre Boulez, Morton Feldman, Luciano Berio and Tansy Davies. The concert is conducted by Gerry Cornelius and presented by Sarah Mohr-Pietsch.

Listen to Episode 1 of Couch to Concert series, ‘First Steps’ here.

Listen to the concert repertoire playlist for ‘First Steps’ here.

The Couch to Concert programme will be repeated four times over the next two concert seasons, each time exploring different essential repertoire and culminating in a live concert. More information is available on the Couch To Concert landing page.