Insurer Allianz Musical Insurance has launched a website that aims to help reunite musicians with their lost instruments.

The new site MissingInstruments.co.uk will allow musicians from across the UK to register lost, stolen and found instruments online for free.

The website is being launched as new research by Allianz shines a light on the emotional benefits of playing music, as research reveals adults turn to their instruments when in need of a pick-me-up.

A poll of 1,000 people who play a musical instrument found a quarter experience a sense of escapism when they play. Some 66 per cent of musicians say playing boosts their mood and relaxes them.

The data also showed that three in 10 musicians instantly felt more positive when they picked up their instrument, while a further 22 pre cent noted that they deal with an injury or illness better when they are able to play.

The emotional benefits of playing an instrument are clear to see: indeed, we've reported before on why playing an instrument can boost your mood. Sadly, however, the poll also revealed that 24 per cent of musicians have had their instrument stolen, with a large amount being seriously emotionally impacted by the loss. Nearly four in 10 said the loss of their instrument devastated them.

What famous musicians have lost their instruments?

Many musicians have been parted from their instruments over the years, with many making headlines in musical history. Famously, Paul McCartney had his Hofner Violin bass stolen in 1969 during the sessions for the Beatles tracks 'Get Back' and 'Let it Be'. Eric Clapton was also a victim in 1966, when he had his Gibson Les Paul guitar stolen. In 2016, a famous Les Paul collector made headlines claiming he knew where the guitar was, but it hasn’t been found.

Nicole Boyesen, co-principal double bass with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, lost her double bass on a train over four decades ago – and has never been reunited with it. 'As a professional musician, losing your instrument is heartbreaking. Whilst travelling on tour in Europe many years ago, my double bass went missing on a train from Paris to Pisa – and 42 years later it is still yet to be found!

'Having a place to register my instrument as missing all those years ago, allowing me to alert the musical community and increase my chances of finding my double bass, would have proved invaluable.'

Sandeep Jassi, Claims Team Leader from Allianz Musical Insurance, said: 'Playing a musical instrument has many benefits – with mood boosting being one of them. They provide a sense of escapism that’s difficult to find elsewhere, so it’s no wonder people turn to instruments for relaxation and happiness.

'It’s clear how much instruments can mean to their owners so seeing the impact it can have when it is stolen is really sad. We understand that not only are instruments an invaluable tool of the trade for a professional musician, but they also often hold huge personal and sentimental value - which is why we’re committed to reuniting as many musicians as possible with their beloved lost instruments.'

You can register a lost, stolen or found instrument at MissingInstruments.co.uk for free: you do not have to be an Allianz policy holder.