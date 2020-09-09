Nicola Benedetti announced as new soloist at the Last Night of the Proms 2020

Violinist Nicola Benedetti has been announced as the new soloist for this year’s Last Night of the Proms, taking over from Lisa Batiashvili who will no longer be able to appear because of illness.

Benedetti will join the BBC Symphony Orchestra and its principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska.

Benedetti will play Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending in line with the original programming. However, Stephan Konz’s arrangement of the traditional tune The Skylark will no longer be performed.