Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nicola Benedetti to release first period album of Baroque violin works

Nicola Benedetti to release first period album of Baroque violin works

Violinist Nicola Benedetti will play on gut strings on her new album of Vivaldi concertos released on Decca Classics

NicolaBenedetti-BAROQUE-cover

Published:

Violinist Nicola Benedetti is set to release her first period album on Decca Classics, with an accompanying series of eight live performances at Battersea Arts Centre this July.

Advertisement

Benedetti has teamed up with an ensemble of freelance Baroque musicians to form the Benedetti Baroque Orchestra to record a selection of concertos by Vivaldi and Geminiani’s arrangement of Corelli’s La Folia. The musicians include harpsichordist Steven Devine, violinist Kati Debretzeni and lutenist Elizabeth Kenny.

The album was recorded at Battersea Arts Centre’s Grand Hall, which will also provide the setting for eight live concerts of music featured on the album.

To tie in with the album release, Benedetti is also planning on reviving her successful Virtual Sessions series with the ‘Baroque Virtual Sessions’ for three weeks in July. The Benedetti Foundation will work with musicians of all abilities on Geminiani’s La Folia. 

Benedetti’s new album will be released on Friday 16 July. The concerts at Battersea Arts Centre will take place from 18-21 July. Tickets available here.

Track listing for Baroque

Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in D minor H.143 ‘La Folia’
Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D major RV211
Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in Eb major RV257
Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in B minor RV386
Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto in B-Flat Major, RV 583

Musicians of the Benedetti Baroque Orchestra

Violin I:
Kati Debrezeni
Jane Gordon

Violin II:
Matthew Truscott
Michael Gurevich

Viola:
Louise Hogan
Rebecca Jones

Cello:
Jonathan Byers
Sarah McMahon

Double Bass:
Nikita Naumov

Lute:
Elizabeth Kenny

Advertisement

Harpsichord:
Steven Devine

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

best pieces of Soviet chamber music

Six of the best pieces of Soviet chamber music

The classical music concerts and festivals going ahead this summer in the UK

The best classical music festivals and summer operas taking place in the UK this year

RAH_200_1-94a8b72-708c34d.jpg

When are the BBC Proms on TV in 2021?

EMBARGOED EMBARGOED EMBARGOED EDITORIAL USE ONLY Fang Zhang is announces as the winner during the BBC Young Musician Grand Final at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Fang Zhang becomes second percussionist in history to win BBC Young Musician