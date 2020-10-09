Accessibility Links

  3. Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to write lyrics to music set by Cheryl Frances-Hoad and Daniel Kidane in response to COVID-19

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to write lyrics to music set by Cheryl Frances-Hoad and Daniel Kidane in response to COVID-19

Huddersfield Choral Society has commissioned two new works in response to the global pandemic, with lyrics written by Huddersfield-born Simon Armitage

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage has been commissioned by the Huddersfield Choral Society to write lyrics to two new works by Cheryl Frances-Hoad and Daniel Kidane respectively, both written in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armitage, who was born in Huddersfield, asked each member of the ensemble to send him one word that summed up their experience of lockdown. The lyrics to his two songs – We’ll Sing and The Song Thrush and the Mountain Ash – were set to music by Cheryl Frances-Hoad and Daniel Kidane, who worked with Armitage throughout the process.

Music videos have been created for each new work, which will receive their world premiere on 28 November at 7.30pm.

