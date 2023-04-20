More news from the brilliant violinist Rachel Podger, whose solo violin release Tutta Sola won Recording of the Year at the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

Rachel has been appointed principal guest director with the internationally renowned orchestra, Tafelmusik, to begin in autumn 2024.

Rachel also has a packed release schedule coming up, including a Vivaldi Concertos 7CD box-set and a disc of music by CPE Bach with the pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout. Both are set for release in April 2023.

Rachel Podger accepting the Recording of the Year award at the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards

Based in Toronto, Tafelmusik is an internationally renowned period orchestra, revered for its dynamic, inspiring performances and award-winning recordings and films.

'We are thrilled to welcome Rachel as Tafelmusik’s principal guest director for our 24-25 and 25-26 seasons,' said Tafelmusik artistic co-directors Brandon Chui, Dominic Teresi and Cristina Zacharias.

'Rachel will join us for several concerts each season, as well as for tours and recordings. Our recent concerts with her were electrifying, sensitive and virtuosic, and created magical experiences for musicians and audience alike. Rachel is one of today’s great inspiring artists and we cannot wait to collaborate more with her!'

Rachel has recently performed with Tafelmusik on La Passione, a programme of Haydn and Mozart for which she served as both soloist and director.

'La Passione felt like a homecoming - exciting yet easy, a shared musical language and a collective fount of creativity and passionate aspiration amongst a team of friends,' says Rachel. 'To then learn that I had been gifted the opportunity of a closer relationship with an ensemble I have admired for so many years, was/is a dream come true.

'I can’t wait to return and share new musical adventures with the ensemble and its dedicated family of followers.'