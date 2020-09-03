Radio 3 to host Lateness Stage at Newcastle’s virtual Tusk Festival

Radio 3’s Late Junction and Freeness programmes are coming together to form the Lateness stage at this year’s Tusk Festival in Gateshead, which will be going ahead this year in a virtual format. Late Junction is the station’s late-night experimental programme, while Freeness plays a mix of jazz and improvised music.

The stage will host three experimental ensembles from North East England throughout the festival. Mariam Rezaei and Stephen Bishop are the first duo to take to the stage, performing works for electronics and turntables. Alternative folk artists Cath and Phil Tyler are also scheduled to appear, as is double bassist Andy Champion, who will be joined by a line-up of other local artists including tenor saxophonist Graeme Wilson, percussionist Christian Alderson from Tyneside trio Archipelago and vocalist Zoë Gilby.

These performances will be broadcast on Late Junction on 2 and 9 October and on Freeness on 3 and 10 October, with video highlights streamed on the Tusk Festival website. The Radio 3 broadcasts will be available to catch up on BBC Sounds for 30 days.