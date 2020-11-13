Radio 3 to present first broadcast of Max Richter’s VOICES on Human Rights Day with 35 radio stations across the world

BBC Radio 3 will join 35 radio stations from across the world – including Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US – to broadcast the first ever radio performance of Max Richter’s latest work VOICES to mark global Human Rights Day on Thursday 10 December.

Advertisement

VOICES features passages of text from the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, built around its opening statement ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’.

Richter’s VOICES – written now in a new version for strings, four-person choir, electronics, solo soprano and narrator – received its world premiere in London in February this year, just a few weeks before the UK went into lockdown. The work was written by Max Richter in collaboration with his creative partner Yulia Mahr.

Advertisement

Alongside the performance of this new work will be a performance of Richter’s 2008 work Infra, a musical response the London 07/07/terror attacks.